Iain Stirling hosting Love Island quiz tonight

By Sarah Finnan

April 17, 2020 at 11:19am

GOT A TEXT!

Fancy yourself as a bit of a Love Island superfan? Well, the time has come to put your money where your mouth is - not literally because you know, germs... but definitely metaphorically speaking - as Iain Stirling is hosting an online quiz tonight.

The instantly recognisable voice of the series, Iain is, of course, the commentator extraordinaire of the Love Island series and he's revealed that he'll be taking to his Twitch account tonight (a live streaming platform for gamers) to put your memory to the test.

Teaming up with comedian and impressionist Luke Kempner, the duo will see if you really remember the iconic catchphrases, dramatic recouplings and lovers' spats as well as you say you do.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Iain wrote:

"8pm tonight is the big love Island quiz. Head over to my twitch to be part of it."

Currently isolating in his London home with girlfriend Laura Whitmore, perhaps even she'll make an appearance.

And if a Love Island quiz isn't enough entertainment for the evening, the new reality dating show Too Hot To Handle drops on Netflix tonight with the trailer even hinting that there's an Irish contestant.

