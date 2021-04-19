Kate Winslet's gripping new series Mare of Easttown is available to watch at home right now

By Rory Cashin

April 19, 2021 at 9:45am

Share:
Kate Winslet's gripping new series Mare of Easttown is available to watch at home right now

Brought to you by NOW

Literally one of the greatest performers in the world right now, and her new show looks incredible.

Kate Winslet is amazing.

We don't need to tell you that. You don't become a SEVEN-TIME Oscar-nominee (and one-time winner) without being considered as something of a legend.

So when you hear she is heading to TV land for a gripping crime drama, that news will immediately get your attention.

Add that to the fact that all of the episodes in the show are directed by Craig Zobel, the man behind The Hunt, one of the best hidden gem movies of recent years, and it stands to reason that Mare of Easttown has instantly become our next must-watch.

The plot revolves around Mare Sheehan (Winslet), a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder, just as her own life is crumbling around her. The seven-part limited series is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present, and the show co-stars Guy Pearce (Memento), Jean Smart (Watchmen), Evan Peters (American Horror Story), Julianne Nicholson (Boardwalk Empire), and Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home).

US critics have seen some of the early episodes ahead of release (lucky them!), and the reviews have been hugely positive:

The Playlist - "This poignant and human drama - compelling as all get out with its murder mystery too - suggests for the losses all we take in life, we can still choose to live as if the past is the past and small, but meaningful victories are always within reach."

Decider - "As the show progresses, it only gifts viewers more brilliant character moments, shocking reveals, and haunting performances. Clear your Sundays this spring for Mare of Easttown because it’s that damn addicting. Mare of Easttown's magic is that it evokes these classic crime dramas [Twin Peaks, Broadchurch and The Silence of the Lambs] while bringing something new: a raw authenticity that makes you realize that at the center of every murder mystery are human beings getting hurt."

Paste - "Mare stands out for its realistic depictions of this strength, highlighting not just the impressive resilience of its women, but the ways in which the need for this resilience takes its toll, both over time and in harsh, shattering moments."

TV Line - "Mare sets the scene so vividly that the murder mystery almost isn’t even necessary. These characters, and this town, are enough to command our attention. This slow burn may take a little time to heat up, but just give it a chance. It’s well worth it."

The first episode of Mare of Easttown debuted on NOW today (Monday, April 19), with subsequent episodes arriving on the next six Mondays after that.

You can get a seven-day free trial by heading here and stream Mare of Easttown, as well as many other hit shows available on the service.

Brought to you by NOW

Share:

Latest articles

A lovely little café has opened up on the Royal Canal walk

This scone delivery service will be your new foodie obsession

A new horsebox coffee shop opens in Loughlinstown today

11 refreshing alco-slushies to cool down with this summer

You may also love

New six-part series following the DSPCA begins next week

Lovin Games Weekly - there's a new gaming culture channel launching today

Twitter has discovered the Dublin Bus recovery truck and thinks it's insanely cute

Eight feel-good movies that are guaranteed to put you in a better mood

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.