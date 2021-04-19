Kate Winslet's gripping new series Mare of Easttown is available to watch at home right now

Brought to you by NOW

Literally one of the greatest performers in the world right now, and her new show looks incredible.

Kate Winslet is amazing.

We don't need to tell you that. You don't become a SEVEN-TIME Oscar-nominee (and one-time winner) without being considered as something of a legend.

So when you hear she is heading to TV land for a gripping crime drama, that news will immediately get your attention.

Add that to the fact that all of the episodes in the show are directed by Craig Zobel, the man behind The Hunt, one of the best hidden gem movies of recent years, and it stands to reason that Mare of Easttown has instantly become our next must-watch.

The plot revolves around Mare Sheehan (Winslet), a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder, just as her own life is crumbling around her. The seven-part limited series is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present, and the show co-stars Guy Pearce (Memento), Jean Smart (Watchmen), Evan Peters (American Horror Story), Julianne Nicholson (Boardwalk Empire), and Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home).

US critics have seen some of the early episodes ahead of release (lucky them!), and the reviews have been hugely positive:

The Playlist - "This poignant and human drama - compelling as all get out with its murder mystery too - suggests for the losses all we take in life, we can still choose to live as if the past is the past and small, but meaningful victories are always within reach."

Decider - "As the show progresses, it only gifts viewers more brilliant character moments, shocking reveals, and haunting performances. Clear your Sundays this spring for Mare of Easttown because it’s that damn addicting. Mare of Easttown's magic is that it evokes these classic crime dramas [Twin Peaks, Broadchurch and The Silence of the Lambs] while bringing something new: a raw authenticity that makes you realize that at the center of every murder mystery are human beings getting hurt."

Paste - "Mare stands out for its realistic depictions of this strength, highlighting not just the impressive resilience of its women, but the ways in which the need for this resilience takes its toll, both over time and in harsh, shattering moments."

TV Line - "Mare sets the scene so vividly that the murder mystery almost isn’t even necessary. These characters, and this town, are enough to command our attention. This slow burn may take a little time to heat up, but just give it a chance. It’s well worth it."

The first episode of Mare of Easttown debuted on NOW today (Monday, April 19), with subsequent episodes arriving on the next six Mondays after that.

