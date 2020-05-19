Legally Blonde 3 is on the way - five reasons you should watch the original tonight

Legally Blonde is one of those timeless classics that just never gets old. It's equal parts funny and thought-provoking, and let's be honest if there's anyone we can trust to take down the patriarchy, it's Elle Woods. What a legend... Bruiser too.

Often brushed off as nothing more than a chick flick or rom-com, the movie should be credited with much more than just making people laugh. Sure, it's light-hearted, easy watching on the surface, but look a little closer and you'll see that it actually has strong feminist values at its core and there's much to be learned from the movie's pint-sized leading lady.

Rumours that a third movie was on the way have been swirling for quite some time now, gathering momentum back in 2018 when Reese Witherspoon tweeted a clip of her wearing that sparkly pink bikini alongside the caption: "It's true... #LegallyBlonde3".

Things seemed to die down a bit after that with no major developments being announced until this morning that is when it was confirmed that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have signed on to write the script for the third instalment. And of course, no Legally Blonde movie would be complete without Elle herself but thankfully Reese Witherspoon will reprise the iconic role, also signing on to produce the movie with her company Hello Sunshine. A woman of many talents.

Fans of both the movie and Witherspoon, in general, have been rejoicing at the news and what better way to celebrate than by sticking on the original and catching up with Elle and her sorority sisters. PSA: it's on Netflix.

Need help making your case? Here are five reasons you should most definitely watch Legally Blonde tonight (share with anyone who may need a little convincing).

It's hilarious

There's no denying the movie will tickle you pink (not orange though, because that would be "seriously disturbed"). The whole plot challenges the 'dumb blonde mentality' and there are some very funny lines in there.

A personal favourite includes Elle's Harvard admissions video though her showing up as a Playboy bunny to a non-costume costume party is a close second.

Elle Woods is a badass

Warner: "You got into Harvard Law?"

Elle: "What, like it's hard?"

I think that pretty much sums it up. Not only does she get into Harvard Law, solve the case (oops, spoiler) and get her revenge on Warner, but she also makes the whole thing look easy.

Will help with your bend and snap technique

If you don't know what the bend and snap technique is then you need to watch this movie more than you know. According to Elle, it has a 98 per cent success rate so will surely help you to bag a date with that special someone... even if not executed properly à la Paulette.

Plenty of dog content

Bruiser Woods really comes into his own in the second movie, but if it's dog content you're after Paulette standing up to her ex-husband and taking back what's rightfully hers will definitely do the trick.

Will make you feel like you can take on the world

If a blonde sorority girl who no one takes seriously can solve a seemingly unsolvable case WITHOUT breaking her client's trust, then that should be proof enough that you can do anything you set your mind to. Who knew proper hair care knowledge would be the key? Try saying "ammonium thioglycolate" five times in a row though - that's a challenge.

You know back in Junior Cert (what a throwback) when you had to learn those theorems in maths and you'd always finish by writing QED which loosely meant that you had proved what you set out to? Well, I'm ending this article the same way as I think the above pretty much seals the deal.

You cue the movie, I'll make the popcorn.

