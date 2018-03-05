Entertainment

'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas

Tickets will fly off the shelves for this one...

Screen Shot 2018 03 05 At 11 37 33

One of the most loved musicals in the world will be marching its way into Dublin this December as Les Misérables makes its way over from London's West End for a run at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Featuring all the songs from the magnificent score, Les Mis will be performed a whopping 47 times between December 5 2018 and January 12 2019 and so there should be ample opportunity to catch it if you get in early enough.

Tickets start at €26 and will be released on Monday March 12 at 9am. More details can be found here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

