'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas

Tickets will fly off the shelves for this one...

One of the most loved musicals in the world will be marching its way into Dublin this December as Les Misérables makes its way over from London's West End for a run at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Les Misérables comes to @BGETheatre 5 December 2018 - 12 January 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 12 March at 9AM through Ticketmaster: https://t.co/Kr8cWd2GHa pic.twitter.com/RKhUuhYd8L — BGETheatre (@BGETheatre) March 5, 2018

Featuring all the songs from the magnificent score, Les Mis will be performed a whopping 47 times between December 5 2018 and January 12 2019 and so there should be ample opportunity to catch it if you get in early enough.

Tickets start at €26 and will be released on Monday March 12 at 9am. More details can be found here.

READ NEXT: A Secret Chinese Tearoom In Dublin 1 Is A Beautiful Slice Of Shanghai

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here