Little Miss Sunshine: The Musical Comes To Dublin

The musical version of the hit film is to hit The Olympia Theatre.

Little Miss Sunshine: The Musical is coming to the capital this Summer.

The Oscar-winning film, made famous by Toni Collette, Steve Carrell and Abigail Breslin, has been turned into a musical comedy by Tony Award-winners James Lapine (Into the Woods) and William Finn (Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee).

The musical centres on the Hoover family, where youngest child Olive has her heart set on winning the Little Miss Sunshine beauty contest.

When an invitation to compete comes out of the blue, the Hoovers must pile in to their rickety yellow camper van and drive from New Mexico to California.

The Little Miss Sunshine musical will be shown at the Olympia Theatre from Tuesday August 13 to Sat August 17, with matinee performances on Wednesday 14 and Sat 17.

Who could forget that iconic dance from the movie? Just simply hilarious.

Anyone wishing to see the musical can buy tickets here.

