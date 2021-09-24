Looking for a fun new comedy to watch at home this weekend? Look no further

Brought to you by NOW

Most of us missed this when it hits cinemas late last year.

For most of us, Melissa McCarthy exploded into our lives thanks to her scene-stealing supporting role in Bridesmaids.

Ever since then, she has scored some very decent hits (Spy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, The Heat) and some movies that didn't quite put her skillset to its best usage (Identity Thief, The Happytime Murders, Thunder Force).

However, one of her most-overlooked comedies – probably because it was released right in the middle of the pandemic – is Superintelligence, but thankfully, for anyone who might have missed it during its limited cinema run, it is available to watch at home this week.

The official synopsis is as follows:

"When a powerful superintelligence chooses to study Carol (McCarthy), the most average person on Earth, the fate of the world hangs in the balance. As the AI decides whether to enslave, save or destroy humanity, it's up to Carol to prove people are worth saving."

Joining McCarthy is a very impressive set of supporting actors, include Bobby Cannavale (Nine Perfect Strangers), Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Sam Richardson (Veep) and James Corden.

It is a very easy watch, a proper turn-brain-off-and-laugh type of comedy, and the critics agreed at the time of release:

San Francisco Chronicle - "The movie unfolds as a series of enjoyable, pressurised encounters between the lead character and everyone else - particularly, Bobby Cannavale as Carol’s ex-boyfriend."

Film Threat - "The chemistry between McCarthy and Cannavale is great. I could see an entire, more traditional rom-com starring the two of them."

The Globe and the Mail - "Superintelligence arrives as a comedy with actual charm, wit and, yes, laughs."

Superintelligence is available to watch on NOW from Friday, 24 September.

