Looking for a fun new comedy to watch at home this weekend? Look no further

By Rory Cashin

September 24, 2021 at 9:56am

Share:
Looking for a fun new comedy to watch at home this weekend? Look no further

Brought to you by NOW

Most of us missed this when it hits cinemas late last year.

For most of us, Melissa McCarthy exploded into our lives thanks to her scene-stealing supporting role in Bridesmaids.

Ever since then, she has scored some very decent hits (Spy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, The Heat) and some movies that didn't quite put her skillset to its best usage (Identity Thief, The Happytime Murders, Thunder Force).

However, one of her most-overlooked comedies – probably because it was released right in the middle of the pandemic – is Superintelligence, but thankfully, for anyone who might have missed it during its limited cinema run, it is available to watch at home this week.

The official synopsis is as follows:

"When a powerful superintelligence chooses to study Carol (McCarthy), the most average person on Earth, the fate of the world hangs in the balance. As the AI decides whether to enslave, save or destroy humanity, it's up to Carol to prove people are worth saving."

Joining McCarthy is a very impressive set of supporting actors, include Bobby Cannavale (Nine Perfect Strangers), Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Sam Richardson (Veep) and James Corden.

It is a very easy watch, a proper turn-brain-off-and-laugh type of comedy, and the critics agreed at the time of release:

San Francisco Chronicle - "The movie unfolds as a series of enjoyable, pressurised encounters between the lead character and everyone else - particularly, Bobby Cannavale as Carol’s ex-boyfriend."

Film Threat - "The chemistry between McCarthy and Cannavale is great. I could see an entire, more traditional rom-com starring the two of them."

The Globe and the Mail - "Superintelligence arrives as a comedy with actual charm, wit and, yes, laughs."

Superintelligence is available to watch on NOW from Friday, 24 September.

Brought to you by NOW

Share:

Latest articles

5 cocktails to be sipping in Dublin over the weekend

8 spots to get the millennial brunch favourite, avocado toast

WATCH: The cast and creators of The Many Saints of Newark discuss creating the Sopranos prequel movie

Looking to cure your hangover? This Dublin café has just the thing for it!

You may also love

WATCH: The cast and creators of The Many Saints of Newark discuss creating the Sopranos prequel movie

Lovin Games Weekly - Fans of Zelda and Pixar will want to play this week's big release

Electric Picnic may be cancelled, but here's 6 things you could do this weekend instead!

Five great Irish guests on Never Mind The Buzzcocks

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.