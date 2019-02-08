Best Of Dublin Music Entertainment

Love Actually IN CONCERT Is Coming To Dublin Next Christmas

This is music to our ears

Screen Shot 2019 02 08 At 10 56 35

Watching Love Actually is probably my favourite Christmas tradition, even more so than receiving presents...

Which means that next Christmas is going to be extra special.

Because in December 2019, Love Actually is going on tour to Ireland and the UK.

A full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s evocative score alongside the film being projected onto a huge screen.

Just think how electric Hugh Grant dancing around 10 Downing Street will look accompanied by a live orchestra.

Hugh

Kicking off the holiday season and getting us into the spirit, the Love Actually Live Concert Tour will visit Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on 4th December.

The best part is you can get someone the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, or a stupidly early Christmas presents, as tickets go on sale this Wednesday, 13th February at 9am and will be available from Ticketmaster.

Too early to get excited for next Christmas? Nah.

love actually love actually dublin
