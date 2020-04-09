Luke Mabbott, fondly known as Luke M to Love Island fans, has very kindly offered up his house to NHS workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to an article in the MailOnline, Luke M to took Instagram, telling his followers that he is isolating with his brother - meaning that his house is empty at the moment. Hoping to put it to good use, he's even pledged to cover all costs involved.

"My house, there's no one living there, if you work for the NHS as a nurse, doctor or whatever, hit me up."

"We can sort something out if you're struggling for a place to stay... I will pay for everything; water, gas, rent. You won't have to worry about that."

He later added:

"It's a place for you to stay if you don't want to give your families coronavirus or basically just a place for you to chill out. Give me a shout and we can sort something out."

Luke M was a contestant on the first winter edition of Love Island this year, finishing in third place with partner Demi Jones.

