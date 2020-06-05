Love Island stars joining forces for charity quiz in aid of Black Lives Matter this weekend

A number of Love Island stars are joining forces this weekend to put on a charity quiz in aid of Black Lives Matter.

Die-hard fans of Love Island will know that the series usually kicks off for the summer right about now, however, with Covid-19 still very much a global concern, there was no logical way that production could go ahead this year and so the team made the difficult decision to cancel this year's programme a few weeks back.

Hoping to help fill the Love Island-shaped void that the series (or lack thereof in this case) has left in our lives, Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling will be hosting a massive themed quiz this weekend. Taking place this Sunday, they'll be joined by Luke Kempner and a host of past islanders who will pop on to discuss fan favourite moments and other shenanigans.

Using the occasion to fundraise for a very important cause, all money will go directly to Black Lives Matter charities.

And if summer just isn't summer to you without Love Island, rest assured that you'll still get your fix as Love Island Australia is due to fill the UK version's usual slot on ITV2. Kicking off later this month, the series is described as "the Love Island you love, just with a different accent" - featuring narration from our own Eoghan McDermott too.

Should be enough there to keep us going for a while at least.

