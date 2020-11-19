Lovin Games Weekly - 10 minutes of gameplay from the most anticipated game of 2020

The one we've all been waiting patiently for...

It feels like we've been waiting for this week so long, but it is finally here!

This is the week that both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 are available in Ireland! Your pals at Lovin have put together the lists of the five games on each console that you should pick and play between now and the end of the year, with the Series X list here, and the PS5 list here.

But there is still plenty more games stuff to get through this week, starting with...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

If you've played the 2018 Spider-Man game, then you already kind of know what to expect from Miles Morales, except for when it comes to actually playing it on the PS5, because it is absolutely GORGEOUS.

If you haven't played the original, then you'll be happy to hear that a new remastered version has just been released for the PS5, and that we can confirm it is huge amounts of fun, and one of the few games in existence where you won't be using the fast travel option to get around, because zipping from one Manhattan skyscraper to the next is never not a blast.

The Miles Morales game is a lot smaller than the original (more of a spin-off than a pure sequel), but it is still a lot of fun, as you zoom around a Christmassy Brooklyn and neighbouring boroughs in order to stop a new threat from destroying the island.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available on both PS5 and PS4. You can read our interview with the game's director and some of the surprises in store for players right here.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

10 minutes of console footage from Cyberpunk 2077

Maybe the most anticipated game still to come in 2020 (but almost definitely without the "maybe" qualifier), Cyberpunk 2077 has seen delay after delay due to COVID-19, but knowing that fans were getting antsy to get their eyes (and hands) and the game, the developers have released over ten minutes of gameplay footage from the game, played on both the Xbox One X and Series X consoles.

Not only does it look absolutely stunning, with a fully realised, living, breathing, futuristic city, filled to the brim with things to do and see (and shoot), but it also feels like every NPC you cross paths has been given their own personalities and dialogue options and "lives". It all lends towards a certain sense of authenticity that will really sell this cyberpunk dystopia, and... yeah... again... we can't wait to play it!

Cyberpunk 2077 is due to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on Thursday, December 10.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

If you're seeing everyone talking about the new Assassin's Creed game and wondering what all of the fuss is about, then we recommend you go back in time a bit and enjoy three of the best entries in the series to date.

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection gives you control over Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, and the trilogy is currently marked down on the PS Store from €49.99 to just €19.99.

THEN come back and play Assassin's Creed Valhalla...

READ NEXT: WATCH: Clarkson, May, and Hammond's new special has a very suggestive title