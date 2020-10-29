Close

Lovin Games Weekly - One of the 2020's most anticipated games has been delayed again

By Rory Cashin

October 29, 2020 at 10:37am

The developers of the game have received death threats due to the delay.

This week is a big gaming week here in Lovin Towers, as we finally got our hands on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and have been playing both of them non-stop during the hours we would normally spend sleeping...

The reviews of both consoles will be coming in the next few weeks, but until then, here is all that has been going on the gaming world this week...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

Imagine a Grand Theft Auto'y kind of open-world, but set in the not-too-distant-future version of London, and you have enough skills at hacking that you can pretty much control everything and anything in your surroundings. That is essentially the set-up for Watch Dogs: Legion, which is far from perfect, but is most definitely A LOT of Fun.

You can read our full review here.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia right now, and will be available on Xbox Series X/S and the PS5 upon those consoles' release dates.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed back yet again

April 16th. September 17th. November 19th. And now, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077 have announced that the game will be pushed back yet again.

CD Projekt Red, who previously gave us The Witcher series, made the following statement on the game's delay:

"Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We're aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do."

However, since announcing the delay, Senior Game Designer Andrzej Zawadzki has taken to Twitter in an appeal for basic human decency:

"I understand you're feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it. However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is now due for release on December 10th on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia, and we're certain that even if it pushed back again, it will be worth the wait.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition (PS4)

I love video games but I don't love football and it turns out those two things don't cancel each other out.

But if you haven't bought FIFA 21 yet, then you'll be happy to hear that the Ultimate Edition has been reduced by 30%.

Plus if you buy it for the PS4, it will automatically get an upgrade when you play it on the PS5. The Ultimate Edition also includes:

  • Kylian Mbappé Loan Item
  • FUT Loan Player Pick
  • FUT Kits & Stadium Items
  • Up to 20 Rare Gold Packs
  • Career Mode Bonus

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition is available on the PS Store right now for €69.99, marked down from €99.99.

All details correct at date of publication.

READ NEXT: The cast of Truth Seekers talk spooky goings on while making their new show

