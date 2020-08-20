Lovin Games Weekly – Two of the biggest, most-talked-about games in years

Sometimes a game becomes so popular that even non-gamers hear about it.

Clips will suddenly start appearing on Twitter and Instagram, and out of context it all looks a bit bonkers and weird, but you’re still wanting to know a bit more information. Maybe play it, just the once, to see what all the fuss is about it. And before you know it, the game has taken over your life, replaced the need for sleep or food or water.

This new game is all you need right now. This new game is the love of your life.

With that in mind...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Fall Guys (PS4, PC)

Have you ever watched that Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle and think to yourself “That looks like a lot of fun, I would love to play that”? Well, Fall Guys is essentially the next best thing! You control a little Fall Guy, running around a series of arenas, trying to stay upright as the last man standing.

Each arena has a different set of rules - some are every Fall Guy for himself, some require teamwork, some require precision timing, some require A LOT of patience - as the group of Fall Guys gets whittled down from one round to the next.

It is beyond addictive, all short and sharp blasts of fun, and is available to play solo (but against up to 59 other players online), or you can organise with your friends online to get involved in the same arenas and see if you can’t develop some sort of strategy to become the winners.

Best of all? It’s only twenty quid to buy right now on the PS4.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Untitled Goose Game is about to get twice as much fun

Ever since it was released for PS4 and Xbox One in December of last year (and on PC and Switch a few months before that), you’ve probably seen A LOT of memes and videos from Untitled Goose Game. Much like in the same way that Fall Guys has swept the world with its basic premise but constant entertainment in recent weeks, getting to play as a dastardly goose as it runs wild through a sleepy village, terrorising everyone and everything in its path, there is some just so primally fun about it.

Turns out the creators aren’t quite done with it, as they’ve announced a free update to the game from September 23rd, which will add a co-op mode to the game. Yes, two geese, twice the destruction. According to reports, the multiplayer will be only available locally (so two of you playing on the one screen) as opposed to playing it online, but that update may arrive further down the line.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Crash Team Racing & Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4)

Spyro first appeared in a trilogy of games that were hugely impressive back on the very first PlayStation console, and while he never quite reached the popularity and mass appeal of his Sony mascot brother Crash Bandicoot, many fans look back on his series with a nostalgia usually reserved for the likes of Sonic and Mario.

In 2018, a revamped version of the trilogy was released on the PS4, with a new lick of digital paint and improved control mechanics, and here the entire trilogy is bundled with the fantastically fun Crash Team Racing, so you can get your hit of platforming AND racing, depending on your mood.

Brilliantly, all four games are available in one collection in Argos right now, marked down from €69.99 to €29.99.

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct at date of publication.