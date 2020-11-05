Lovin Games Weekly - When to expect the official reviews for the PlayStation 5

Set your alarms now...

It is finally happening. The time is now, folks!

We're at the time of year when the next generation of consoles are about to be released, and you can all find out the pros and (if there are any) cons of each of them.

But as always, we've got plenty going on this week in gaming, starting with...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fans of the incredibly violent Yakuza series will be happy to hear that there is a new entry into the punch-people-in-the-face franchise, but it is quite different to what has come before.

Previously, you pretty much just wandered around the Japanese city and got into fights with anyone and everyone who looked at you funny, whereas here the fighting has been completely rebuilt to have a lot more in common with turn-based RPG scraps. That doesn't take away from fantastic fights or the absolutely bonkers baddies you'll be going up against, but it does mean you'll definitely have to GRIND through as many battles as possible in order to be sufficiently powered up for the final few levels.

As always, the city that becomes your violent playground is as impressive as ever, especially if you happen to be playing the game on the Series X, which pushes the vibrancy of the city to the forefront.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC from Tuesday, November 10, with plans for the game to be released on the PS5 in March 2021.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

PS5 reviews and Xbox Series X reviews

You should expect reviews for the PS5 to arrive at 1pm on Friday, November 6. So be sure to check back in with Lovin Dublin for that.

Also, you can actually already check out our Xbox Series X review right here. We can confirm, it is GREAT.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

The Sims 4: Deluxe Party Edition (PS4)

The ultimate God simulator, where you control pretty much every single aspect of a person's life, from the home they live in, to the job they have, to the people they fall in (and out) of love with. Considering we're all mostly living our lives indoors and isolated from other people, this might actually be the best game for us all to be playing right now.

The Deluxe Party Edition gives you access to the "Life of the Party Digital Content", "Up All Night Digital Content", and "Awesome Animal Hats Digital Content". What does any of that mean? We're not quite sure, but we're very sure we can't wait to find out.

The Sims 4: Deluxe Party Edition is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €49.99 to just €14.99.

