Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox and PlayStation reveal full Black Friday deals

GAME OF THE WEEK

Demon's Souls (PS5)

One of the most difficult games ever made, Demon's Souls was originally released in 2009 on the PS3, but it has been given a graphical upgrade for the PS5 remake, and holy moly, does it look gorgeous.

Or at least as gorgeous as a game set in a demon filled world of ruined cathedrals and collapsing castles can look. There isn't much to the story - you're a knight, with a sword, and you've to kill some big monsters - but the overall oppressive doom-filled tone of the game fills the void where any plot might have gone. Add to that a proper challenge that is sure to have you gnawing on your controller, and Demon's Souls makes for a very unique gaming experience.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The free December games for Xbox and Microsoft have been announced

Every month, any players who have signed up for Xbox Gold or PlayStation Plus will receive a number of free games as part of their subscription, and the free titles for December have been announced, with the games playable on both PS5/Xbox Series X and PS4/Xbox One.

Xbox Gold:

The Raven: Remastered

Bleed 2

Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell

Stacking

PlayStation Plus:

Worms Rumble

Just Cause 4

Rocket Arena

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Xbox and PlayStation Black Friday sales

Normally, this would be the part of Lovin Games Weekly where we find one great game that is on sale, that we highly recommend you acquire while it is on sale. But that isn't something we need to do this week, as both Xbox and PlayStation have launched their Black Friday sales, and they both have deals on games that are playable on current gen (Xbox One, PS4) and next gen (Xbox Series X/S, PS5) consoles.

The Xbox Black Friday sales can be found here, and the PlayStation Black Friday sales can be found here.

