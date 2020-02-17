Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Entertainment /

  • Mary Lou McDonald did the Macarena in Dublin today and nobody knows what's going on anymore

Mary Lou McDonald did the Macarena in Dublin today and nobody knows what's going on anymore

By James Fenton

February 17, 2020 at 12:55pm

Share:

The Irish public is still none the wiser as to who will form our next Government but at least we know that Mary Lou McDonald is down with the 1990s dance crazes.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, fresh from the party's historic performance in the General Election, was in Ringsend & Irishtown Community Centre today and while there she was given some lessons from local children in how to perform the Macarena. Yep, this is where we are now.

Joined by Chris Andrews TD, Mary Lou appeared to be doing okay at first but it wasn't long before she got muddled up and gave an Andrews a thinly-veiled nudge in order for the spotlight to fall on his equally ropey performance of the 1990s dance phenomenon.

The clip was shared online by a number of journalists today and it's fair to say people don't really know what to do with it...

As well as the Macarena, Mary Lou also tried her hand at Whigfield's Saturday night, meaning she completed the ultimate double of mid-90s dance crazes. What have you done this Monday morning?

Next up, Leo Varadkar and Michael Martin tackle Gangnam Style. Stay tuned, folks.

 

 

Share:

Latest articles

Oh My God - Anyone called Janice can get a free lunch at the Back Page this week

Temple Bar cafe giving away free coffee to first 50 customers this morning

Dublin restaurant gets outpouring of support after Valentine's Day cancellations

Laura Whitmore's opening link on radio this morning was incredibly powerful

You may also love

Laura Whitmore's opening link on radio this morning was incredibly powerful

'Ultimate night out for Bruce Springsteen fans' coming to Dublin venue tonight

You're my lobster: show the love with these eco-friendly plantable Valentine's cards

Jack Black was on the pints during his stay in Dublin this week

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy