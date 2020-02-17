Mary Lou McDonald did the Macarena in Dublin today and nobody knows what's going on anymore

The Irish public is still none the wiser as to who will form our next Government but at least we know that Mary Lou McDonald is down with the 1990s dance crazes.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, fresh from the party's historic performance in the General Election, was in Ringsend & Irishtown Community Centre today and while there she was given some lessons from local children in how to perform the Macarena. Yep, this is where we are now.

I don’t even know how to explain this one but here’s Mary Lou McDonald doing the Macarena in a community centre in Dublin this morning pic.twitter.com/lbvdjuO61M — Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe) February 17, 2020

Joined by Chris Andrews TD, Mary Lou appeared to be doing okay at first but it wasn't long before she got muddled up and gave an Andrews a thinly-veiled nudge in order for the spotlight to fall on his equally ropey performance of the 1990s dance phenomenon.

The clip was shared online by a number of journalists today and it's fair to say people don't really know what to do with it...

HOW has Mary Lou McDonald got to the age of 50 without learning the macarena??? https://t.co/Oahy0YVxGe — Ailbhe Rea (@PronouncedAlva) February 17, 2020

Mary Lou McDonald went to UL and I refuse to believe she didn't do the Macarena at least twice a week in The Lodge. https://t.co/rWXR3N7IcO — Jason Kennedy (@jasonpkennedy) February 17, 2020

🚨MARY LOU MCDONALD DOING THE MACARENA KLAXON🚨 https://t.co/Ja6PsFXyCp — Rachel O'Neill (@ronronzo) February 17, 2020

I see Mary Lou has been caught doing the Macarena in direct violation of the terms of the GFA. — Joe Molloy (@FreelanceWebDev) February 17, 2020

I find it really unsettling that the dont seem sure of the macarena moves. Mary Lou was never at a teenage disco clearly. https://t.co/6RaKZQyCV9 — James Mordaunt (@jimmermordy) February 17, 2020

Looking at some live footage of Mary Lou McDonald doing the macarena. This is not a drill. I repeat: this is not a drill. — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) February 17, 2020

As well as the Macarena, Mary Lou also tried her hand at Whigfield's Saturday night, meaning she completed the ultimate double of mid-90s dance crazes. What have you done this Monday morning?

And some Saturday night by Whigfield... this has fairly woken us all up 💃🏻🕺 pic.twitter.com/r893NGpvLb — Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) February 17, 2020

Next up, Leo Varadkar and Michael Martin tackle Gangnam Style. Stay tuned, folks.