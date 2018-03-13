Entertainment Movies

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday

Sounds like the perfect doggy date...

Shutterstock 587445974

Going to the cinema is one of life's great pleasures but do you ever get the feeling there's something missing from the experience? For example, a big load of happy pooches running around enjoying the movie with you. If so, you're in luck. 

The Lighthouse Cinema is putting on a special Good Friday screening of Wes Anderson's animation Isle Of Dogs and your furry friend is invited to come along. The venue will be providing water bowls and blankets for your dog to sit on in the seat next to you as you both sit back and enjoy the much-anticipated flick which features the voices of Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum and a host of other famous names. 

Tickets are available for dogs plus one, two or three humans and you can nab yours by clicking here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

