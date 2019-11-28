5SOS has just announced massive Dublin gig for next year

The gig was announced this morning.

Popular Australian boy band 5 Seconds of Summer, often shortened to 5SOS, will be coming to Dublin in 2020.

Announcing their highly anticipated return to the UK and Ireland, they’ll be hitting the 3Arena with their No Shame 2020 headline tour.

Set to take the stage in Dublin on May 11th, they’ll also take the show on the road to Belfast’s SSE Arena on May 12th – before moving on to London, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Liverpool.

Comprising of Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin, the group rose to international fame while touring alongside One Direction on their Take Me Home Tour.

Going from strength to the strength, the foursome has played to nearly half a million fans this year alone.

Tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday, December 6th at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Currently on a 40+ date tour in North America, 5SOS are being supported by The Chainsmokers.

No rest for the wicked.

