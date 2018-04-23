A Young Irish Rock Band Will Support The Rolling Stones At Croke Park Next Month

Excitement is building towards the Rolling Stones gig at Croke Park next month but the people of Mullingar might just have reason to look forward to the show more than others.

Local lads The Academic have been confirmed as the support act for the veteran rockers when they perform at GAA HQ on May 17. The lads told the Irish Independent of their delight at the news, saying:

"We found out last week when we were on tour in Paris. Our manager called us and was like, 'anyone who is not in the band, leave the room'. He told us over speaker phone. Minds blown. We couldn't believe it. It was insanity."

Delighted to tell you all that we’re opening for THE ROLLING STONES in CROKE PARK!!!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NpE48bXXnJ — The Academic (@TheAcademic) April 23, 2018

The Academic are riding the crest of a wave at the moment with their recent album Tales From The Backseat topping the Irish charts and songs like Why Can't We Be Friends? getting plenty of airplay on radio stations both here and abroad.

