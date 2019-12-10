Close

Coolio announces Dublin gig in 2020

By Darragh Murphy

December 10, 2019 at 4:29pm

Coolio is coming back to Dublin next year.

Fresh from his unexpected cameo in the most recent music video from Dublin rap duo Versatile, Coolio has announced a return to Dublin.

The Gangsta's Paradise rapper will headline The Academy on April 23, 2020 and tickets are set to go on sale at 10am on Friday morning.

Coolio rose to prominence in the mid-1990s and won a Grammy for the Best Rap Solo Performance following the release of Gangsta's Paradise, which featured in the movie Dangerous Minds.

It's not beyond the realms of possibility that Versatile will join Coolio on stage next April as they seem to have struck up an unlikely friendship with the 56-year-old in recent months.

Not only did Coolio proclaim Ringsend the "Compton of Europe" in the video for Versatile's Escape Wagon but he also invited the Irish rappers - Eskimo Supreme and Casper Walsh - on stage with him during his show in Leopardstown earlier this year.

Only last week, Versatile became the first Irish hip-hop act to perform a sold-out show at the 3Arena although the group has not escaped its fair share of backlash for the lyrics in some of their songs.

Coolio has continued to back the Irish pair, however, and fans will almost expect Versatile to join the rap legend on stage in The Academy.

