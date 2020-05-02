Devo festival season is cancelled? Another Love Story is here to help

Preemptively missing festival season? Tune into the Another Love Story Lockdown Love In tonight for a boogie and a hit of those feel-good festival vibes we're all craving so much.

Forced to cancel this summer's plans over Covid-19 restrictions, Another Love Story is here to help you get your festival fix with their Lockdown Love In.

Things kicked off at 1pm today but with plans to run until midnight tonight, there's still plenty of time to get your boogie on. Moving the fun online, organisers are bringing the heart of the festival straight to your gaff so grab a can, close your eyes and pretend you're jiving in a field somewhere.

A spokesperson for the event said:

“Along with everyone else - we've been wringing our hands, furrowing our brows, and crunching the possibilities of what may or may not be this year - but it's time for a little check out of CoronaVille, and to get back to what we do best.”

There's a full programme of events set across a virtual ballroom as well as the festival's beloved Shift Shack - streaming live from the artists' homes and studios and broadcasting live on the ALS website.

Have a look at the lineup below and get grooving:

THE BALLROOM (Streaming from ALS Website & Facebook)

13.00 : A Lunchtime Story with Siobhan Kane (YHRF)

14.00 : Spoken Word with Erin Fornoff

15.00 : Sudden Wells

16.00 : Robert John Ardiff

17.00 : Anna Mieke

18:00 : I Have A Tribe

19:00 : Rachael Lavelle

20:00 : David Kitt

21:00 : Wastefellow

THE SHIFT SHACK (Streaming on ALS Website & Twitch)

18:00 : Heaps Keen

19:00 : Will Dempsey (Hang Dai Chinese)

20:00 : Lil Dave

21:00 : Andrew Kearney

22:00 : Sara Miller

23:00 : Neil Flynn

Donations are most welcome which will be shared amongst the artists as well as the Dublin Simon Community.

“These continue to be momentous and unsettling times, but we hope this day gives us a chance to live some of the spirit of Another Love Story together - to bolster us in the face off all that is going on, and to remember that music, and community still abound in these difficult times. Huge Love, ALS x”

(Header image courtesy of @anotherlovestoryirl)

