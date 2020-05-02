Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Devo festival season is cancelled? Another Love Story is here to help

By Sarah Finnan

May 2, 2020 at 3:41pm

Share:

Preemptively missing festival season? Tune into the Another Love Story Lockdown Love In tonight for a boogie and a hit of those feel-good festival vibes we're all craving so much.

Forced to cancel this summer's plans over Covid-19 restrictions, Another Love Story is here to help you get your festival fix with their Lockdown Love In.

Things kicked off at 1pm today but with plans to run until midnight tonight, there's still plenty of time to get your boogie on. Moving the fun online, organisers are bringing the heart of the festival straight to your gaff so grab a can, close your eyes and pretend you're jiving in a field somewhere.

A spokesperson for the event said:

“Along with everyone else - we've been wringing our hands, furrowing our brows, and crunching the possibilities of what may or may not be this year - but it's time for a little check out of CoronaVille, and to get back to what we do best.”

There's a full programme of events set across a virtual ballroom as well as the festival's beloved Shift Shack - streaming live from the artists' homes and studios and broadcasting live on the ALS website.

Have a look at the lineup below and get grooving:

THE BALLROOM (Streaming from ALS Website & Facebook)

13.00 : A Lunchtime Story with Siobhan Kane (YHRF)
14.00 : Spoken Word with Erin Fornoff
15.00 : Sudden Wells
16.00 : Robert John Ardiff
17.00 : Anna Mieke
18:00 : I Have A Tribe
19:00 : Rachael Lavelle
20:00 : David Kitt
21:00 : Wastefellow

THE SHIFT SHACK (Streaming on ALS Website & Twitch)

18:00 : Heaps Keen
19:00 : Will Dempsey (Hang Dai Chinese)
20:00 : Lil Dave
21:00 : Andrew Kearney
22:00 : Sara Miller
23:00 : Neil Flynn

Donations are most welcome which will be shared amongst the artists as well as the Dublin Simon Community.

“These continue to be momentous and unsettling times, but we hope this day gives us a chance to live some of the spirit of Another Love Story together - to bolster us in the face off all that is going on, and to remember that music, and community still abound in these difficult times. Huge Love, ALS x”

(Header image courtesy of @anotherlovestoryirl)

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Fia Moon gives us her ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

Share:

Latest articles

Shine A Light: Niall Horan joins James Arthur and Tom Fletcher for cover of popular McFly song

This image explains Ireland’s ‘roadmap’ to reopening in its simplest terms

Mad Yolks reopen for collection and delivery - putting eggs back on the menu

Leo Varadkar announces lockdown extension and five stages of reopening country

You may also love

Shine A Light: Niall Horan joins James Arthur and Tom Fletcher for cover of popular McFly song

WATCH: Dublin buskers come together for virtual jam session

WATCH: Dermot Kennedy's performance of 'All My Friends' really hit home for people last night

WATCH: Dermot Kennedy lends his vocals to all-star cover of Foo Fighters' song Times Like These

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.