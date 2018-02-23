Entertainment Music

Dubliners Doing Something Really Special For Famous Shop That Recently Closed Down

Absolutely lovely.

Waltons

The famous Waltons music shop on South Great George's Street closed its doors for the last time earlier this week.

The shop was well known for appearing in the movie Once, and tourists would often came to see the place where Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová performed the Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly. 

The shop has spent nearly 100 years in Dublin City and will now relocate to Blanchardstown and although the South Great George’s Street shop will continue to offer music lessons to the public, it just won't be the same. 

It will be remembered long after its gone and fans have began putting sheet music on the shop door as Paul O'Donoghue's tweet shows.

Get down sometime this weekend and post your favourite sheet of music to the front of the door. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

