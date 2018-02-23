Dubliners Doing Something Really Special For Famous Shop That Recently Closed Down

The famous Waltons music shop on South Great George's Street closed its doors for the last time earlier this week.

The shop was well known for appearing in the movie Once, and tourists would often came to see the place where Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová performed the Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly.

The shop has spent nearly 100 years in Dublin City and will now relocate to Blanchardstown and although the South Great George’s Street shop will continue to offer music lessons to the public, it just won't be the same.

It will be remembered long after its gone and fans have began putting sheet music on the shop door as Paul O'Donoghue's tweet shows.

A nice tribute to Waltons here.



People are putting sheet music on the shop, which closed after nearly 100 years in Dublin city. pic.twitter.com/7wXael6q4A — Paul O'Donoghue (@paulodonoghue93) February 23, 2018

Get down sometime this weekend and post your favourite sheet of music to the front of the door.

On this week's episode of Before Brunch we chat murder as entertainment, SJP vs Kim Cattrall, and Jennifer Aniston's crafty media manipulation! Subscribe here.

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here