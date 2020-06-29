Close

Ellie Goulding reveals details of intimate Dublin gig next year

By Sarah Finnan

June 29, 2020 at 10:24am

Ellie Goulding has announced plans for an intimate gig at Dublin's Olympia Theatre next May.

English singer Ellie Goulding has made a big announcement this morning, revealing plans for an intimate run of gigs across Ireland and the UK next year. Starting off in Manchester in April 2021, the singer will play shows in Birmingham, Bournemouth, London, Newcastle and Glasgow before finishing up in Dublin on May 12 2021.

Sharing a photo detailing all upcoming gigs for next year, the singer said that she is "so excited" to announce the first run of intimate shows for next year.

Going on to explain a little bit about the new album, Ellie wrote:

"The general feeling of my new album is that people get to immerse themselves into a world of hope despite everything being so bleak, you have to tear through your own demons to get to the other side but also realising that you can free yourself from toxic relationships!"

Finishing by saying that she is looking forward to seeing fans once again, tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

WATCH: Midnight queues formed as The Grafton Barber reopened its doors

