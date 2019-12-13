Guns N' Roses to play massive outdoor Dublin gig next year

The rockers are coming to Dublin.

Guns N’ Roses have just announced a huge outdoor Dublin gig for next year.

Famed for hits such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, Live and Let Die and November Rain, the group announced plans for a European and South American tour next year.

Starting off in Lisbon, the tour will see them play 12 more shows across Europe and the UK. Including Dublin in the line-up, they’ll hit Ireland on Saturday, June 27th for an outdoor gig at Marlay Park.

Last year saw the band team up for a reunion tour, the third-biggest grossing tour in history. Titled Not in This Lifetime, it saw Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan play together once again.

Having last performed at Slane Castle back in 2017, avid supporters have been eagerly awaiting their return. Their last performance on Irish soil saw over 80,000 devoted fans brave the elements to see their idols.

Tickets for the Guns N' Roses gig are priced just under €100 and go on sale this Wednesday at 9am from Ticketmaster.