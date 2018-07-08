Entertainment Music

Here Are The Stage Times For Queen's Marlay Park Gig Tonight

Drink up...

Screen Shot 2018 07 08 At 16 48 02

Heading to see Queen and Adam Lambert tonight? You better get your skates on.

MCD has confirmed that the rockers will take to the stage at 8.30pm. This will follow performances by The Darkness at 6pm and The Boomtown Rats at 7pm.

If you're in the middle of a pre-show drink it might be time to start getting a move on.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Michael Bublé Dabbled In A Bit Of Hurling On Stage At Croker Last Night

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

queen adam lambert Dublin marlay park
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Entertainment

Read More in Entertainment
Here Are The Stage Times For Queen's Marlay Park Gig Tonight
Here Are The Stage Times For Queen's Marlay Park Gig Tonight
WATCH: Michael Bublé Dabbled In A Bit Of Hurling On Stage At Croker Last Night
WATCH: Michael Bublé Dabbled In A Bit Of Hurling On Stage At Croker Last Night
The Gardaí Have Stopped A Car In Town For The Daftest Reason
The Gardaí Have Stopped A Car In Town For The Daftest Reason
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
PODCAST: It's Time To Have Some Uncomfortable Discussions About Love Island
PODCAST: It's Time To Have Some Uncomfortable Discussions About Love Island
PICS: Rumoured Dublin Love Island Addition Speaks Out Amid Speculation
PICS: Rumoured Dublin Love Island Addition Speaks Out Amid Speculation
PIC: The New Dublin Bus Ad Is A Bit Bould
PIC: The New Dublin Bus Ad Is A Bit Bould
Six Fun Events In Dublin To Get You Up Off Your Arse This Weekend
Six Fun Events In Dublin To Get You Up Off Your Arse This Weekend
Fans Told They'll Be Removed For Doing This Before Taylor Swift Concert
Fans Told They'll Be Removed For Doing This Before Taylor Swift Concert
Dublin Fire Brigade Came To The Rescue Of A Trapped Dog Today
Dublin Fire Brigade Came To The Rescue Of A Trapped Dog Today
PIC: This Dublin Town Planning Is Definitely An Irish Solution To An Irish Problem
PIC: This Dublin Town Planning Is Definitely An Irish Solution To An Irish Problem
Here's Which Dublin Takeaway You Should Order Tonight For Love Island
Here's Which Dublin Takeaway You Should Order Tonight For Love Island
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
What's On

Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
Podcasts

PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night
News

A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
Feature

10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window
Dublin

PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group