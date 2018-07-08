Here Are The Stage Times For Queen's Marlay Park Gig Tonight

Heading to see Queen and Adam Lambert tonight? You better get your skates on.

MCD has confirmed that the rockers will take to the stage at 8.30pm. This will follow performances by The Darkness at 6pm and The Boomtown Rats at 7pm.

If you're in the middle of a pre-show drink it might be time to start getting a move on.

