PIC: Famous American Singer Spotted With Animals In Phoenix Park

You don't need to send out an 'SOS', we've found him.

Not everyday you'll see something like this.

Flashback a decade and this singer's band burst onto the scene stealing the musical attention of many teenagers and let's face it, their songs were catchy too.

So no need to send out a 'SOS' because we've found one-third of the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas, he was in the Phoenix Park all along.

We'd say the poor lad was 'Burning Up' with the heat that Dublin has been experiencing the last few days and hopefully the good weather will last on Thursday night when he and his new band 'DNCE' take to the stage to support Bruno Mars.

When he wasn't busy being at one with the animals, he was testing out the finest pints of cream that Dublin has to offer and headed to the Storehouse to get his pint and his certificate of excellence for pulling the perfect pint.

We love you Joe but, we're sorry, we can never forgive you for butchering this classic.

Regardless, not a bad day's work before a big gig in Marlay Park.



