  • Little Mix is holding open auditions for their new show in Dublin today

Little Mix is holding open auditions for their new show in Dublin today

By Sarah Finnan

November 14, 2019 at 1:05pm

Mixers this could well and truly change your life.

More than words…if you’re good enough that is.

Little Mix is holding open auditions in Dublin for their new show, The Search.

Yes, really.

Part of a new Saturday night BBC1 series, the premise of the show is very simple: find incredible new singers and form a female, male or mixed band.

Hopefuls looking to make it in the business will get the chance to work with some of the world’s top music producers, songwriters and choreographers.

Journeying down much the same path that the fierce foursome did all those moons ago, contestants will have to prove their talent and salt as performers.

Competing for more than just fame and glory, the real cherry on top is the grand prize of a supporting act slot on the Little Mix UK Summer Tour 2020.

Open auditions take place today in Bar 32, the basement venue in Mulligan & Haines.

View this post on Instagram

Today is the day!! Auditions kick off from 5pm in our Bar 32 (the basement venue) and run until 8pm. They will operate on a first come first serve basis, so get down early if you want to guarantee a spot! LITTLE MIX THE SEARCH is a new Saturday night BBC1 series which will see global superstars Little Mix looking for incredible singers to form a brand new band. The winning group, who could be all female, all male or mixed get a career launch-pad like no other – supporting Little Mix on their UK Summer Tour 2020. You could find yourself working with some of the world’s best music producers, songwriters and choreographers, collaborating with other exceptional singers and performing live to millions every week. #LittleMixTheSearch #MulliganandHaines

A post shared by Mulligan & Haines (@mulliganandhaines) on

Singers looking for their big break should call in between 5pm and 8pm.

Working on a first come first served basis, you’re encouraged to get down early to guarantee you get a spot.

So “get your killer heels, sneakers, pumps or lace up your boots” and give it your best.

 

