Little Mix is holding open auditions for their new show in Dublin today

Mixers this could well and truly change your life.

More than words…if you’re good enough that is.

Little Mix is holding open auditions in Dublin for their new show, The Search.

Yes, really.

Part of a new Saturday night BBC1 series, the premise of the show is very simple: find incredible new singers and form a female, male or mixed band.

Hopefuls looking to make it in the business will get the chance to work with some of the world’s top music producers, songwriters and choreographers.

Journeying down much the same path that the fierce foursome did all those moons ago, contestants will have to prove their talent and salt as performers.

Competing for more than just fame and glory, the real cherry on top is the grand prize of a supporting act slot on the Little Mix UK Summer Tour 2020.

Open auditions take place today in Bar 32, the basement venue in Mulligan & Haines.

Singers looking for their big break should call in between 5pm and 8pm.

Working on a first come first served basis, you’re encouraged to get down early to guarantee you get a spot.

So “get your killer heels, sneakers, pumps or lace up your boots” and give it your best.