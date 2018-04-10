Madness Have Just Announced A 3 Arena Summer Gig

Tickets go on sale this Friday...

Madness have just this morning announced that they will play in Dublin's 3Arena this summer.

Announcing the news on Twitter this morning, Ticketmaster stated that the concert will take place on Saturday July 28.

Just Announced! @MadnessNews will headline a show at @3arenadublin on Saturday 28 July. With special guests The Lightning Seeds. #Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am https://t.co/dP2WuEFA5o pic.twitter.com/IQ32fsez1r — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) April 10, 2018

Madness have released some absolute classics since they formed way back in the 1970s, so we're sure this gig will be a sell-out.

Some of their most well-known songs include Our House, It Must be Love, Baggy Trousers and House of Fun.

They'll be supported by special guests and 90s rock band The Lightning Seeds on the night.

Tickets starting at €48.90 go on sale this Friday at 9am via Ticketmaster. You can find more information here.

