Remember Ash? They're performing in Tower Records on Dawson Street in February

Ah, the heady days of the Britpop movement. As Oasis and Blur battled for supremacy, the chasing pack included some brilliant bands in their own right including the likes of Ocean Colour Scene, Suede, Cast and Co. Down's very own Ash.

The Downpatrick three-piece sprang to prominence with the release of their 1994 album Trailer before their follow-up 1977 spawned various singles which have stood the test of time including Oh Yeah and Girl From Mars.

Members Tim Wheeler, Mark Hamiton and Rick McMurray have remained busy ever since, regularly touring the U.S. as well as releasing a total of eight studio albums and this year will see the arrival of Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years Of Ash.

The album is available to pre-order at Tower Records on Dawson Street and if you choose to do so, you'll be granted exclusive access to a live acoustic performance by the lads on Monday, February 17.

You'll also get a chance to meet the band and come home with a signed copy of Teenage Wildlife, making it a very worthwhile evening out in the city.

Ash will be appearing from 7pm on the night and you can find out more information about what's in store here.