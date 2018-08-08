VIDEO: Rory's Stories Did Carpool Karaoke With Aslan And It's Unreal

Aslan will go down in music history as one of the best bands to ever hail from Ireland.

Their back catalogue contains songs that you could only dream of writing about but it goes without saying that 'Crazy World' and 'This Is' are not only the best songs they've ever written but would be big contenders in the greatest songs of all time in Ireland.

Nobody can sing 'Crazy World' as good as Christy Dignam but with his help, Rory's Stories gave it a fairly good go.

Our personal favourite bit is when Christy and Rory actually have to convince a passer-by that it's fecking Aslan in the car.

Amazing.

READ NEXT: Here's Why Aslan's 'Made In Dublin' Is One Of The Greatest Irish Albums Ever Recorded

Una Healy and deciding to leave someone who's cheating... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here