  • The Frames to mark 30th anniversary with huge outdoor show in Dublin

The Frames to mark 30th anniversary with huge outdoor show in Dublin

By Darragh Murphy

December 11, 2019 at 10:57am

It's hard to believe that The Frames have been making music for three decades.

To mark the 30th year of working together, the legendary Irish group has announced a one-off show at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin on 20 June, 2020.

Glen Hansard and Co. are responsible for some of this country's greatest ever songs; including Revelate, Lay Me Down and What Happens When The Heart Just Stops.

And the group will revisit some of their favourite hits at the outdoor gig next summer, while special guests are set to be announced in the coming months.

"There’s something about stepping back into the furious belly of this beast where the low bells chime around the parish, where time is swallowed and years slip by, this place where most of my hearing went in the sound of working it out from soaring angst to occasional pride into unmoored middle age," said Hansard.

"The songs grow too and change their meaning, till it all collapses together into the glorious bonfire that is The Frames."

Tickets for the 20 June show go on sale this Friday, December 13 at 10am and are priced at €55.

Hansard's fellow founding member Colm Mac Con Iomaire added: "A significant birthday should be celebrated. 2020 will mark The Frames’ 30th journey around the Sun. Most of that time has been spent travelling around the World, in and in celebration of, music. Where better to celebrate? One night in Dublin! Come join us!"

