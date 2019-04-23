There’s An All Ages Music Event Taking Place Next Month Featuring 2FM DJs And Irish Bands

The Irish Youth Music Awards will take place on May 11 in Croke Park.

The event will have an education hub which will feature workshops and masterclasses throughout the day which attendees can sign up for, and guests present on the day will be The Riptide Movement and The Academic who will perform some exclusive tracks.

Other aspects being taught will be how to make a music video, from director Lochlainn McKenna and music producer Daithí.

A scratch and DJ workshop will also be taught by RTÉ 2FM’s Mo K and MathMan also.

Attendees will also be able to visit the IYMAs marketplace which will feature demos and will give attendees the opportunity to learn new skills around the creative and music industry, with BIMM Institute Dublin, Girls Rock Dublin, IMRO and RTÉ 2FM all in attendance with the latter broadcasting live from the event.

Tickets for the Irish Youth Music Awards National Day are available from Eventbrite priced €20 excluding booking fee here.

The overall winner of the Irish Youth Music Awards will win recording time in a professional recording studio, a recording session in RTÉ 2FM’s legendary Studio 8 and a full backline provided by Music Maker Dublin.

They will also produce an album of their own original tracks released on physical CD with a professional design.

Sounds like a great day out!