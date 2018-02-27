Entertainment Music

Two Brand New Acts Have Been Added To The 2018 Forbidden Fruit Line-Up

The festival will take place on the June bank holiday weekend...

Festival 1

The first acts for the Forbidden Fruit festival were announced a while back. 

And as the months have gone on, new additions to the unreal line-up have been added.

The latest additions were announced on Tuesday afternoon, and it seems like the line-up is just getting better and better.

RHYE and Unknown Mortal Orchestra will be joining the likes of The War On Drugs, Grizzly Bear and Warpaint at the festival this June, which is going to be held on the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

And that's not all. There are plenty more announcements to be made over the coming weeks, and we can't wait to see who else gets added to this year's line-up.

Forbidden Fruit tweeted: "We are delighted to announce RHYE & Unknown Mortal Orchestra will be joining Grammy Award Winning The War On Drugs, Grizzly Bear, Warpaint, Thundercat, Spoon & Superorganism with much more still to be announced for across the weekend."

If you haven't already gotten yourself a ticket, you can do so here. It's bound to be a crackin' weekend.

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

