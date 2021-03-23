WATCH: Dermot Kennedy wows fans with performance on The Ellen Show

By Sarah Finnan

March 23, 2021 at 11:57am

Share:
WATCH: Dermot Kennedy wows fans with performance on The Ellen Show

Impressing everyone with his stellar vocals, Dermot Kennedy appeared on The Ellen Show yesterday, performing alongside Italian trio Meduza and treating viewers to a rendition of their hit track, Paradise.

Making his first Ellen debut way back in 2019 (feels like a lifetime ago), Dermot Kennedy described the experience as a "dream come true" at the time. Now back again for yet another appearance, this time the proud Dublin man was joined by Italian trio Meduza for a performance of their song Paradise.

Known to put on one hell of a performance, Kennedy certainly proved that to be true, with fans taking to social media to sing (excuse the pun) his praises. Claiming that they "can't get enough" of his music, people were quick to compliment him with one adding: "that was de bees [sic] knees".

A huge milestone for Meduza, their performance marked the first time that an Italian electronic artist had appeared on The Ellen Show with the group describing it as a "moment in history for Italian house music".

You can catch the full performance below.

READ NEXT: Dara O’Briain reflects on ‘legendary’ Dublin café from back in the day

Share:

Latest articles

Anyone from Croatia can get a free burger at this Dublin spot all week

Publicans to tell Oireachtas Committee today that "artificial" wet pub distinction must end

Public delighted as Michael D and wife Sabina receive first doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Dara O'Briain reflects on 'legendary' Dublin café from back in the day

You may also love

WATCH: Two musicians play their lament to an empty Temple Bar

Hands on with the Huawei Freebuds 4i

"This one's for Keef" - A documentary on The Prodigy is coming to cinemas

WATCH: Dublin teen stuns viewers with incredible Adele rendition on The Voice

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.