WATCH: Dermot Kennedy wows fans with performance on The Ellen Show

Impressing everyone with his stellar vocals, Dermot Kennedy appeared on The Ellen Show yesterday, performing alongside Italian trio Meduza and treating viewers to a rendition of their hit track, Paradise.

Making his first Ellen debut way back in 2019 (feels like a lifetime ago), Dermot Kennedy described the experience as a "dream come true" at the time. Now back again for yet another appearance, this time the proud Dublin man was joined by Italian trio Meduza for a performance of their song Paradise.

Known to put on one hell of a performance, Kennedy certainly proved that to be true, with fans taking to social media to sing (excuse the pun) his praises. Claiming that they "can't get enough" of his music, people were quick to compliment him with one adding: "that was de bees [sic] knees".

Dermot Kennedy performer Paradise in actual paradise. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/2pjtr05UfJ — Daniel Bird (@dddanadine) March 22, 2021

A huge milestone for Meduza, their performance marked the first time that an Italian electronic artist had appeared on The Ellen Show with the group describing it as a "moment in history for Italian house music".

You can catch the full performance below.