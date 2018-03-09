Entertainment Music

WATCH: Temple Bar Is Looking Well In Ireland's 2018 Eurovision Video

They might as well give us the trophy now...

Can Ireland end 22 years of hurt this year and finally reclaim the Eurovision crown that we once practically called our own? The answer to that question is 'probably not' but sure we'll give it a good bash as always.

This year,we're sending former Fair City star Ryan O'Shaughnessy to Lisbon to battle for the trophy with his song Together and a music video was released today to go with the tune. 

It was directed by Christian Tierney who has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lemar and Macklemore and sees Ryan and a friend generally wandering and dancing around Temple Bar in Dublin on a night out. 

They're looking slightly more graceful than what we're used to seeing in Temple Bar, that's for sure. Let's hope the video brings Ryan luck come May.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

