PIC: Westlife Has Announced A Second Croke Park Gig For Next Summer

This is going to be another sell-out

Croke Park Crop

What news this is as we head into the Bank Holiday weekend.

The second gig in Croke Park for Summer 2019 has been announced and it's no surprise who it is.

Due to popular demand, Westlife have announced another concert.

The concert will take place on Saturday 6 July, the day after their first concert in GAA HQ.

And you can get your tickets right now by following this website.

Tickets cost between €59.50 - €89.50.

Westlife's last two gigs were in Croke Park in late June, 2012. They played to a staggering 187,808 people over two nights.

Here was their set list from that night:

  • "What About Now"
  • "What Makes a Man"
  • "My Love"
  • "Safe"
  • "Uptown Girl"
  • "If I Let You Go"
  • "Queen of My Heart"
  • "Ain't That a Kick in the Head?"
  • "Bop Bop Baby"
  • "I'm Already There"

Medley:

  • "I Gotta Feeling"
  • "Party Rock Anthem"
  • "Sex on Fire"
  • "Don't Cha"
  • "Let Me Entertain You"
  • "Bohemian Rhapsody"

After Medley:

  • "When You're Looking Like That"
  • "Mandy"
  • "Swear It Again"
  • "Home"
  • "You Raise Me Up"

Encore

  • "World of Our Own"
  • "Flying Without Wings"

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

