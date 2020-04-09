Netflix drops first look of new series starring Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow

Starring Steve Carell of The US Office (amongst other things) and Lisa Kudrow of Friends, Space Force is the mashup we've been dreaming of.

Space Force is a totally original new comedy series coming to Netflix. Not set to premiere until the end of May (Friday, May 29th), Netflix has just dropped the trailer for the series and it looks worth the wait.

Based on Donald Trump's team of space military, the series tells the story of Mark R. Naird, played by Steve Carell, who steps into the starring role as a decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force.

However, the four-star general is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.

Sceptical but dedicated, he uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colourful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

No pressure, or anything.

Emmy award-winning actress Lisa Kudrow, probably best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on the cult favourite series Friends, has been cast to play Maggie Naird - Carell's on-screen wife.

Look what’s coming...Space Force! May 29 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ndEyMYKyIi — Lisa Kudrow (@LisaKudrow) April 8, 2020

The latest project from the co-creators of The Office (Carell and Greg Daniels), Space Force is described as "a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky-high and the ambitions even higher."

Other members of the all-star cast include John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, alongside Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.

