Fans of Mrs. Brown and her extended family will have a lot to look forward to this Christmas.

It does feel like the folks in TV world will likely be pulling out all of the stops to make sure that their Christmas schedule this year will be the best ever, because let us be honest with ourselves, we deserve it after everything 2020 threw at us.

To that end, the BBC have confirmed that there will be not one but TWO Mrs. Brown's Boys Christmas specials coming this year.

As part of the stacked line-up including Doctor Who, Call The Midwife, His Dark Materials, and loads more, Brendan O'Carroll and co. will be bringing the Christmas cheer to BBC One twice over this year.

The two special's synopsis are as follows:

Episode One - Mammy of the People

It’s Christmas once again in the Brown household and Agnes (Brendan O’Carroll) and her family are trying to get used to “the new normal”. Luckily, things haven’t changed that much. Mrs Brown has a new tree, Grandad (Dermot O’Neill) has a new complaint and Buster (Danny O’Carroll) and Dermot (Paddy Houlihan) have new jobs, helping to raise awareness of the coronavirus. There’s much to distract them too, as Winnie (Eilish O’Carroll) and Agnes have entered a competition in the Radio Times to perform an alternative Queen’s speech and are waiting to hear if they’ve won. Plus they’ve been told to look out for a flasher called the Knickie Knackie Dickie who’s been terrorising households around Finglas. Meanwhile, Father Damien (Conor Moloney) is worried he’s not getting his Christmas message across and has come to Agnes for some advice.

Episode Two - Mammy's Memories

More hilarity and hi-jinx from Agnes (Brendan O’Carroll) and her family as they cope with life after lockdown. Winnie (Eilish O’Carroll) hasn’t been sleeping well and is determined to tell Agnes about her dreams. Agnes has other things on her mind as Cathy (Jennifer Gibney) has a significant birthday coming up and isn’t happy about it. But priorities are soon put in focus when Winnie’s house is burgled, and Agnes gets the Gardai round so Winnie can give a statement. When Buster (Danny O’Carroll) and Dermot (Paddy Houlihan) hear Winnie’s mother’s much loved wedding ring has been stolen, they go in search of the perpetrator. All they need is a proper description from Winnie. Easier said than done…

There are no set dates or times for the new Mrs. Brown's Boys specials, but once we know, we'll update with the appropriate info.

