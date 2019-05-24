One Spice Girl Proves She’s A Proper Tourist With Pic At Dublin Landmark

د . إAEDSRر . س

When it comes to iconic Dublin landmarks, they don’t come much bigger than the Molly Malone statue. When we say ‘big’ we’re not referring to her you-know-whats. Minds out of the gutter, please.

Over the years, poor old Molly has had had the paws of millions of tourists all over her and it seems even world’s most famous music stars can’t resist copping a feel.

Emma Bunton, AKA Baby Spice, is in town for the much-anticipated Spice Girls gig at Croke Park this evening and she took time out of her bust, sorry – busy schedule to acquaint herself with Dublin’s most famous fishmonger.

With Posh out of the equation, there’s surely room for another famous lady on the Croke Park stage tonight. Watch this space.

