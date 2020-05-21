Close

Paul Mescal open to reprising his role as Connell in the future

By Sarah Finnan

May 21, 2020 at 11:24am

Paul Mescal has said he would be open to the possibility of another Normal People project. However, while there have been calls for a second season, nothing has been confirmed so don't lose your marbles just yet.

I don't think anyone could have predicted just how successful the TV adaptation of Normal People would be, least of all Paul Mescal - the breakout star of the series who shot to fame seemingly overnight.

With no shortage of supporters, fans across the world have been bingeing the 12-part series, many in just a few sittings but with praise coming from every which way that's not much of a surprise. A number of famous faces have also shown their support for the show, including Kourtney Kardashian who has said what everyone else is thinking and cried out for a second season.

However, with the series based on the popular Sally Rooney novel of the same name - one without a prequel, sequel or any sort of follow up (bar this short story which gives us a glimpse into Connell and Marianne's post-graduation lives) - a season two would be hard to navigate. Busy working on the screen adaptation of Conversations With Friends, Rooney's debut novel, in an interview with Radio Times, director Lenny Abrahamson did say this:

"I have a fantasy of doing a kind of ten year seeing where they are in ten years time sort of thing, if I'm not too decrepit at that point."

Of course, a ten-year reunion wouldn't be the same without the lead characters, but luckily both agreed that they would be very interested in reprising their roles in the future. Speaking to Radio Times, Paul said: "I'd play Connell until the cows come home." As Irish an answer we could expect from the Kildare man and one that will help to tide us on until Sally Rooney hits us with another project.

READ NEXT: Drop everything – Bread 41 is now serving soft-serve cruffins

