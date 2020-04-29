People on Twitter are divided on the pronunciation of Ranelagh

Twitter has proven itself to be a popular forum for discussion, encouraging people to have their say on a wide range of different topics... the latest being over the correct pronunciation of 'Ranelagh'.

Things have been heating up on Twitter today with people coming to virtual blows over one very divisive topic. No, not politics or the latest Covid-19 news, but rather the pronunciation of a certain area of Dublin - Ranelagh.

Not the first time the debate has cropped up either as a similar debacle was brought to our attention back in 2017 when a photo of a sign outside Nick's Coffee Company was posted on Instagram. According to them, though spelt 'Ranelagh', the village is actually pronounced 'Ren-lah'.

Okay I’ll bite how do you pronounce Ranelagh? — zacquisha efron (@silkysapphic) April 29, 2020

It seems that the argument has yet to be settled though as the topic has come to the fore once again, with spokespeople for both sides.

Old Ranelagh folk would have always said “Renela”, but perhaps that has faded away — Aidan O'Sullivan (@AidanOSulliva15) April 29, 2020

I know this and I even lived there for a year and my Dublin family always correct me but am a country woman at heart and I cannot stop saying RANelagh 😂 — Laura King (@lauraeatsbooks) April 29, 2020

Yea, but you also need to know where the speakers come from. I heartily agree that those of us *from* Ranelagh say Renela. — Lian Bell (@lianbell) April 29, 2020

I can't say I'm any the wiser, but as one commenter pointed out the fun is in the guessing and Dubs will pronounce it however they see fit. Who knew there was such a divide?

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurant helping you up your game for date night