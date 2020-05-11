Close

Phew! Johnny Logan and Dickie Rock are friends again

By Brian Dillon

May 11, 2020 at 5:23pm

I won't lie to you, this has been playing on my mind all day. Earlier, Johnny Logan and Dickie Rock seemed to have some heated beef with each other.

But we can all now can rest easy tonight as the feud was short-lived. Johnny Logan issued an apology for the comments he made about Dickie.

He said, "Last week I did an interview with The Times (Irish Times) newspaper in which I was asked to make a comment a statement Dickie had made.

"I told the reporter that it was none of her business which was fair enough but then went on to make some remarks about Dickie which at the time I meant jokingly.

"I regret those remarks and now I apologise to Dickie. Dickie and I have been friends for many years and I hope that no lasting damage has been done to our friendship. He's an Irish icon and has my respect."

This comes after quite a bizarre feud began between the two Irish singers when Logan labelled Rock as being a "legend in his own head."

He said, "He bought a pub in Spain so he could gig there. That’s the reality of it. We know Dickie in Ireland but go out of here and say ‘Dickie Rock’ and people will think you are talking about some kind of stone you’d find in a museum."

Rock responded in an interview with The Sun, saying, "Give Johnny a hug? I’d give him a fucking box. I’m 82. Even now I’d give him a box."

Since Logan's apology, Rock has also settled the feud, saying, "Johnny Logan was and still is a gentleman and a great performer. We were all friends in this crazy business and we still will be going forward."

I don't know about you, but I am so relieved. We hate to see two Eurovisionm icons going at each other like that.

