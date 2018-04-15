PODCAST: Is There Ever Such Thing As a Kardashian Koincidence?!

This week TMZ released footage of Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating with two women, just as Khloe was going into labour with his child. We talk about timing in a Kardashian storyline, and how much of what we see is curated to keep us talking. Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We look back at the Gawker/Hulk Hogan case in a chat about media ethics and the "leak" culture that the Kardashians were born from and thrive in.

It's week two of our book club. We're reading The Lesser Bohemians by Eimear McBride - an intense, challenging read. We offer our best tips if you're struggling to stay engaged with the book and we want to know - should the deadline to finish be two or three weeks? Let us know.

