QUIZ: How well do you know the ten biggest games of 2020?

How well do you know the biggest games of 2020? 10 questions. 10 games. Sounds easy? Let's see...

Ellie was the primary character of The Last Of Us Part II, but who did you control during the game's second half?

What Assassin's Creed came before Valhalla, but after Origins?

What is the name of the city that the action in Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in?

Which of these games did NOT have a remake released in 2020?

Which kind of animal can you get to help you in Spider-Man: Miles Morales?

Including Black Ops: Cold War, how many Call Of Duty games have their been?

Watchdogs Legion is set in London, but what cities were the first two Watchdogs games set in?

What is the name of the hero you play as in Ghost of Tsushima?

According to Amazon, which game sold the most copies in 2020?