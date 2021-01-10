QUIZ: How well do you know the ten biggest games of 2020?

2020 brought us some absolutely amazing video games, so test your knowledge of them right here.

The arrival of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X were not the only huge things to happen in 2020, as the twelve months brought some incredible games.

Considering the lockdown for the majority of the year forced more people indoors than usual, it probably shouldn't surprise you to hear that gaming in 2020 was massively popular, but how well do you know ten of the biggest games of the year?

We've together 10 questions on 10 of those games. Sounds easy, right? Let's see...



<section> <h2> <h2><strong>How well do you know the biggest games of 2020?</strong></h2> </h2> <p>10 questions. 10 games. Sounds easy? Let's see...</p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Ellie was the primary character of The Last Of Us Part II, but who did you control during the game's second half?</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What Assassin's Creed came before Valhalla, but after Origins?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What is the name of the city that the action in Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which of these games did NOT have a remake released in 2020?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which kind of animal can you get to help you in Spider-Man: Miles Morales?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Including Black Ops: Cold War, how many Call Of Duty games have their been?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Watchdogs Legion is set in London, but what cities were the first two Watchdogs games set in?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What is the name of the hero you play as in Ghost of Tsushima?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>According to Amazon, which game sold the most copies in 2020?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>According to Metacritic, which game had the highest review scores in 2020?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2></h2> </section> <section> <h3></h3> </section> <p> </p> <p></p>

