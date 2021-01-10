QUIZ: How well do you know the ten biggest games of 2020?

2020 brought us some absolutely amazing video games, so test your knowledge of them right here.
The arrival of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X were not the only huge things to happen in 2020, as the twelve months brought some incredible games.
Considering the lockdown for the majority of the year forced more people indoors than usual, it probably shouldn't surprise you to hear that gaming in 2020 was massively popular, but how well do you know ten of the biggest games of the year?
We've together 10 questions on 10 of those games. Sounds easy, right? Let's see...
