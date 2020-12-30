QUIZ: How well do you remember the ten biggest TV shows of 2020?

TV was pretty fantastic in 2020, but let us see how well you remember these amazing shows.

While movies took a bit of a hit this past year, we ended up being pretty spoiled with amazing shows in 2020.

From returning greats, to the beginnings of something brand new, to shows that would only be sticking around for the single season, 2020 brought some incredible TV, and chances are that if you are anything like us, then you sat in and absolutely devoured each and every one of them.

But how well do you remember them all?

We've put together ten questions, one per show, and you've got three minutes to answer them all, in any order you decide to.

Best of luck, and let us know how you get on!

If the quiz isn't displaying properly, you can head right here.

READ NEXT: PlayStation have already launched their January sales