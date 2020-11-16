Samantha Mumba reveals details of her upcoming comeback single

We "Gotta Tell You"... we're very excited to hear it!

2020 is proving to be an amazing year for Irish female pop artists.

From Roisin Murphy's fantastic Roisin Machine album, to Erica Cody's absolute banger Calculated, the ladies have been bringing the bops.

And now it looks like we'll be getting another before the year is out, as Samantha Mumba has revealed the details of her upcoming comeback single...

Mumba's new single Cool is due for release on Friday, November 27, and while we don't know yet who is involved in the writing and production side of the single, it was previously reported that Mumba has been in the studio with Wayna Morris (of Boyz II Men fame) and MNEK (who has previously worked on hits for Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Madonna, and Little Mix) on new material.

It is a bit of a shock to think that Mumba has only had one album to date - 2000's Gotta Tell You - but it did give us classic bangers like Body II Body, Always Come Back To Your Love, Baby Come Over, and of course that brilliant title track.

If it is even half as catchy as any of those, then Cool will be a must-listen. For those who wish to pre-order the single, you can do so right here.

