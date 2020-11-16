Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Samantha Mumba reveals details of her upcoming comeback single

By Rory Cashin

November 16, 2020 at 1:09pm

Share:

We "Gotta Tell You"... we're very excited to hear it!

2020 is proving to be an amazing year for Irish female pop artists.

From Roisin Murphy's fantastic Roisin Machine album, to Erica Cody's absolute banger Calculated, the ladies have been bringing the bops.

And now it looks like we'll be getting another before the year is out, as Samantha Mumba has revealed the details of her upcoming comeback single...

Mumba's new single Cool is due for release on Friday, November 27, and while we don't know yet who is involved in the writing and production side of the single, it was previously reported that Mumba has been in the studio with Wayna Morris (of Boyz II Men fame) and MNEK (who has previously worked on hits for Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Madonna, and Little Mix) on new material.

It is a bit of a shock to think that Mumba has only had one album to date - 2000's Gotta Tell You - but it did give us classic bangers like Body II Body, Always Come Back To Your Love, Baby Come Over, and of course that brilliant title track.

If it is even half as catchy as any of those, then Cool will be a must-listen. For those who wish to pre-order the single, you can do so right here.

READ NEXT: Line-up announced for Ireland's first festival with advanced Covid safety measures

Share:

Latest articles

These Community Spirit Awards are the joy 2020 needs

Bread 41 has a very exciting announcement for pastry lovers 

'Please let me cook this' - Dublin chef pleads for good news ahead of busy Christmas period

WATCH: Two great Irish talents collaborate for Luke Kelly birthday remembrance song

You may also love

WATCH: Two great Irish talents collaborate for Luke Kelly birthday remembrance song

Ever wonder if takeaways deliver to the Áras? We now know the answer  

The Coronas in hugely generous act for fans as traditional Christmas show confirmed

Matthew Perry confirms date for Friends reunion special

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.