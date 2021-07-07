St. Vincent announces 2022 gig at an intriguing Dublin venue

By Rory Cashin

July 7, 2021 at 1:50pm

Share:
St. Vincent announces 2022 gig at an intriguing Dublin venue

It will be their biggest Irish headline gig to date.

You either already know and love St. Vincent and you're planning on buying these tickets (because they're great and put on amazing live shows), or you don't and you need to do some musical investigating because St.Vincent definitely warrant your time and attention.

Their sixth studio album, Daddy's Home, was released in May of this year to wide critical praise, and will likely be hovering near the top of everyone's Best Of lists come this December.

As part of their big tour next year, St. Vincent have announced their Irish gig will take place on 26 June 2022 in Fairview Park, which has never been really used for gigs of this size before.

It makes a brilliant amount of sense when you think about it, as it is close (but not too close) to town, loads of transport routes, and the park itself is big enough to house it.

Tickets for the gig go on sale this Friday, 9 July at 10am, priced at €49.90, available from ilovestvincent.com/pages/tour/ and ticketmaster.ie.

READ NEXT: Five cakes and pastries that have caught our eye this week

Share:

Latest articles

Introducing you to Martini Fiero & Tonic, the pairing you'll love this summer

Brush up on your Gaeilge at this cafe in Ballyfermot

Here's how to win a pair of weekend tickets for Electric Picnic

There's an open air rooftop cinema coming to Dublin!

You may also love

The four new movies available to watch in Irish cinemas this weekend

Lovin Games Weekly - PS and Xbox reveal their free subscription games for July

Light House Cinema announces over 20 classic films as part of their Summer Of Fun line-up

The new movies available to watch in Irish cinemas this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.