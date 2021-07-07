St. Vincent announces 2022 gig at an intriguing Dublin venue

It will be their biggest Irish headline gig to date.

You either already know and love St. Vincent and you're planning on buying these tickets (because they're great and put on amazing live shows), or you don't and you need to do some musical investigating because St.Vincent definitely warrant your time and attention.

Their sixth studio album, Daddy's Home, was released in May of this year to wide critical praise, and will likely be hovering near the top of everyone's Best Of lists come this December.

As part of their big tour next year, St. Vincent have announced their Irish gig will take place on 26 June 2022 in Fairview Park, which has never been really used for gigs of this size before.

It makes a brilliant amount of sense when you think about it, as it is close (but not too close) to town, loads of transport routes, and the park itself is big enough to house it.

Tickets for the gig go on sale this Friday, 9 July at 10am, priced at €49.90, available from ilovestvincent.com/pages/tour/ and ticketmaster.ie.

