Star Wars Fans REJOICE! The Original Trilogy Will Be Shown In Leopardstown Retro Drive-In

The force really will be with you in May as the Leopardstown Retro Drive-In will be showing the original trilogy.

The iconic films will be shown on the world’s largest mobile LED screen and the best part is it’s super intimate viewing as you can watch from the comfort of your own car.

The three films Star Wars – A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi will be showing from the 18-19 May in Leopardstown.

This is the first time Irish fans will be able to watch the classic movies in one weekend.

It will have that real vintage feel to it just like it was when the movies were released.

Don’t worry about bringing pre-packed soggy sambos and cereal bars, there will be a rake of American-style goodies on site that you can pick up during the screenings. There will be an array of donuts, popcorn, burgers, chips, hot dogs and treats to keep you ticking.