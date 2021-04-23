Tenet will be available to watch at home on NOW in early May

By Rory Cashin

April 23, 2021 at 12:42pm

Tenet will be available to watch at home on NOW in early May

The biggest movie of 2020 is now available to watch at home.

Because of, well, everything that happened in 2020, the blockbuster season we've all come to know and love each and every summer didn't arrive.

Which isn't to say that 2020 completely left us without any big budget movies to enjoy, and without a doubt, the biggest and most-talked-about of them all from last year was Tenet.

Christopher Nolan's (the guy behind The Dark Knight Trilogy) massive science-fiction action-adventure sees a group of secret agents attempting to stop a time-travelling terrorist from putting a stop to existence as we know it.

The movie stars John Michael Washington (BlacKkKlansmann), Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk), Robert Pattison (The Batman) and Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2), and features some of the biggest action set-pieces ever put to film, including the already-infamous 747 heist scene.

Perfect viewing for anyone with a big telly and some loud speakers!

Tenet will be available to watch on NOW from Friday, 7 May.

Also, if you want to have a bit of a Nolan Marathon, you'll be happy to hear that Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Interstellar are all available to watch on NOW right now, too.

