The six new movies and shows to watch this weekend

STILLWATER

A powerful new drama from the Oscar-winning writer/director of Spotlight, it tells the story of a father (Matt Damon) who travels to France to help his daughter (Abigail Breslin), who has been imprisoned for a murder she claims she didn't commit.

With the help of a local woman (Camille Cotton), he attempts to gather evidence to prove her innocence.

ZOLA

Based on a 148-tweet thread, this true story focuses on a part-time stripper (Taylour Paige) who heads to Florida for a weekend with a new friend (Riley Keough) in order to make some money in the clubs. However, the new friend has brought some friends of her own, and the weekend quickly spirals dangerously out of control.

BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL

An Ireland-set comedy-horror, centred around a man (Peaky Blinders' Jack Rowan) and a woman (Derry Girls' Louisa Harland) who suddenly find their sleepy little town is being attacked by an ancient vampire creature.

And now the home releases:

THE EQUALIZER

Queen Latifah takes over the iconic role from Denzel Washington in this series update, telling the story of someone with a mysterious past who uses their particular set of skills to help out people in need around New York.

The first episode of The Equalizer is available to watch on NOW, with the rest of the series arriving weekly.

COCAINE COWBOYS: THE KINGS OF MIAMI

A documentary series revolving around Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta, two high school friends who created a $2 billion drug empire out of Miami, all while maintaining their titles as world championship power boat racers.

All six episodes of the documentary series are available to watch on Netflix.

COOKING WITH PARIS

Billionaire Paris Hilton invites a series of guests into her lush mansion to help her create meals that they'll then consume themselves. It sounds pretty basic, but once you see Paris making toast with Kim Kardashian, you'll understand the subtle genius at play here.

All six episodes of the show are available on Netflix.

