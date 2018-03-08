The Strypes Are Playing An Intimate Gig In Rathmines Later Tonight

Fresh off the back of a UK tour, Cavan band The Strypes take to the stage tonight at The Bowery in Rathmines for what should be a great way to kick-start the weekend a little bit early.

The lads know exactly how to put on a show and have even managed to create a name for themselves Stateside, an achievement not many Irish bands can lay claim to. If you haven't managed to catch them before then tonight seems like the perfect opportunity to do so.

Sure no work ever gets done on a Friday anyway so you might as well head out and enjoy yourself. At the time of writing, tickets costing €25 are still available and you can get yours by clicking here. The show is scheduled to start around 7pm.

READ NEXT: 9 Cosy Spots In Dublin To Settle Into When The Weather Is Shite

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here