Entertainment

The Strypes Are Playing An Intimate Gig In Rathmines Later Tonight

Midweek pints?

Screen Shot 2018 03 08 At 15 59 40

Fresh off the back of a UK tour, Cavan band The Strypes take to the stage tonight at The Bowery in Rathmines for what should be a great way to kick-start the weekend a little bit early. 

The lads know exactly how to put on a show and have even managed to create a name for themselves Stateside, an achievement not many Irish bands can lay claim to. If you haven't managed to catch them before then tonight seems like the perfect opportunity to do so. 

Sure no work ever gets done on a Friday anyway so you might as well head out and enjoy yourself. At the time of writing, tickets costing €25 are still available and you can get yours by clicking here. The show is scheduled to start around 7pm. 

READ NEXT: 9 Cosy Spots In Dublin To Settle Into When The Weather Is Shite

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Entertainment

Read More in Entertainment
The Strypes Are Playing An Intimate Gig In Rathmines Later Tonight
The Strypes Are Playing An Intimate Gig In Rathmines Later Tonight
Idris Elba Has Just Been Added To The Forbidden Fruit Line Up
Idris Elba Has Just Been Added To The Forbidden Fruit Line Up
'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas
'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas
Two Brand New Acts Have Been Added To The 2018 Forbidden Fruit Line-Up
Two Brand New Acts Have Been Added To The 2018 Forbidden Fruit Line-Up
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
A Public Meeting Will Be Held Tonight To Discuss The Rolling Stones Gig At Croke Park
A Public Meeting Will Be Held Tonight To Discuss The Rolling Stones Gig At Croke Park
It's Official - The Rolling Stones Are Coming To Croke Park
It's Official - The Rolling Stones Are Coming To Croke Park
Dubliners Doing Something Really Special For Famous Shop That Recently Closed Down
Dubliners Doing Something Really Special For Famous Shop That Recently Closed Down
People Are Reviewing The Book Of Kells Negatively To Highlight Flat Fee Repeat Costs In Trinity
Dublin

People Are Reviewing The Book Of Kells Negatively To Highlight Flat Fee Repeat Costs In Trinity
The Strypes Are Playing An Intimate Gig In Rathmines Later Tonight
Entertainment

The Strypes Are Playing An Intimate Gig In Rathmines Later Tonight
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
What's On

Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
What's On

Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Food and Drink

There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin